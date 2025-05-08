Kunlavut, Supanida lead Thai charge

Listen to this article

Pornpawee Chochuwong is the top seed in the women's singles event. (Photo: AFP)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn has been drawn to face China's Lei Lanxi in the first round, while Supanida Katethong will begin her title defence with an all-Thai clash at the BWF Toyota Thailand Open 2025 next week.

The May 13-18 tournament, which offers a total prize money of US$475,000 (approx 16,150,000 baht), will take place at Nimibutr Stadium.

World No.2 Kunlavut is the men's top seed at the World Tour Super 500 event. He won the title in 2023 and reached the semi-finals last year.

Anders Antonsen is seeded No.2, and the Dane will play Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan in his opening match.

Supanida, who beat China's Han Yue in last year's final, will face Thai compatriot Lalinrat Chaiwan in the first round.

Pornpawee Chochuwong, who is the top seed in the women's singles event, will play the 48th-ranked Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong in her opener.

In other women's singles first round matches, world No.10 Busanan Ongbamrungphan will meet Line Christophersen of Denmark. World No.12 Ratchanok Intanon will play Anupama Upadhyaya of India, while No.35 Pornpicha Choeikeewong will have a tough opener against No.11 Putri Kusuma Wardini of Indonesia.

Fifth-seeded men's doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Kittinupong Kedren will face fellow Thais Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul in the opening round.

In the mixed doubles event, Dechapol and Supissara Paewsampran, the sixth seeds, will face Dejan Ferdinansyah and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia in their opener.

The qualification round will feature two men's players -- Kantaphon Wangcharoen, Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul -- and three women's players -- Thamonwan Nithiittikrai, Pitchamon Opatniputh and Tidapron Kleebyeesun.

Tickets for the tournament can be purchased at Thai Ticket Major outlets. Prices range from 100-1,200 baht.