Coach Choketawee parts ways with Port

Choketawee Promrut.

Coach Choketawee Promrut has ended his six-year association with Khlong Toey-based Thai League 1 giants Port.

The 50-year-old Choketawee took over as an interim coach of Port after Rangsan Viwatchaichok quit the job midway through the recently concluded season.

He was in charge of the team's dugout for 17 league matches and helped them finish in fifth place.

Choketawee said he wants to prioritise his quest for a professional coaching licence that will qualify him to become a full-time coach of the top-flight clubs.

"From now, I will be working towards upgrading myself," said Choketawee.

"I want to concentrate on acquiring the right credentials for the future. I already have an A-Licence, but I want to go for the Pro-Licence."

"I would like to thank the club, its executive board committee, team staff and the players with whom I worked over the past six years.

"A special word of thanks to Madam Pang [Nualphan Lamsam], the former Port FC chairwoman, for giving me this opportunity to work with this club and the fans of the team."

Choketawee first joined Port in mid-2019 and stayed on until the following year, helping the club clinch the FA Cup that year.

He then moved to coach Nakhon Si United, then in Thai League 3, for almost a year before returning to PAT Stadium.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Gama has also quit as head coach of Lamphun Warriors after his contract with the Thai League 1 club ended at the end of the season. It is yet to be confirmed who will be the new head coach of Lamphun, who are reportedly looking for a Thai coach.