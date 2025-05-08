ONE Championship: Rustam Yunusov eyes contract, “revenge” over Johan Ghazali after latest Friday Fights win

Russian ‘Tomahawk’ also wants to face fellow young superstars the Estupinan twins, Freddie Haggerty and Ramadan Ondash after taking out Alfie Ponting with first-round TKO

Rising Muay Thai prospect Rustam Yunusov wants a permanent place in ONE Championship, but also to prove his status as the No 1 young gun.

At just 18 years old, the Russian “Tomahawk” is already carving out a name for himself among ONE’s most promising Muay Thai prospects.

He reeled off a fourth straight victory on ONE Friday Fights at Lumpinee Stadium last weekend, defeating the UK’s Alfie Ponting via first-round TKO after a brutal series of body shots, and picking up a 350,000 baht performance bonus.

But while the primary goal remains a US$100,000 contract, Yunusov has loftier ambitions, and a quintet of big targets in his crosshairs.

“Everyone knows my plan – it’s a contract,” the flyweight standout told the Bangkok Post backstage after his latest win.

“I’m here to have a fight with four young superstars – the two Estupinan brothers, Johan Ghazali, Ramadan Ondash, plus Freddie Haggerty.”

He of course has unfinished business with Malaysian-American Ghazali, who earned a contract in 2023 and will return to action next month at ONE Fight Night 32 against Diego Paez.

“Who knows, I already had three fights with Jojo in amateur fights, and I'm here to avenge my loss at the professional level,” Yunusov, who trains out of Sinbi Muay Thai in Phuket, added.

“As my father said, ‘Take your time, it’s OK, you’ll be a superstar, you’ll be better than them’. I know he’s right because my team is the best one and everyone knows it.”

Yunusov – managed by ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA champion Anatoly Malykhin’s One Chance team – is eyeing a fifth win to solidify his status and earn that coveted contract.

“You saw my four fights. I’m ready to have another on Friday Fights and then go higher and have a contract,” he said.

“I think Mr Chatri [Sityodtong, ONE chairman and CEO] will give me a contract after the next fight – 2025 for sure, maybe in July or August.”

If his performances continue to match his ambition, a full-time spot on ONE Championship’s global roster is surely just a matter of time.

“In the future I will show everybody I’m the best,” Yunusov said. “I will be a champion, inshallah. Like Anatoly Malykhin says, push the gas.”