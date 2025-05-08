ONE Championship: Panpayak, Seksan rematches in ‘Hitman’ Vitez’s crosshairs after bonus snub on winning return

Silviu Vitez ‘sad’ he did not get 350,000 baht performance bonus despite second-round TKO of Tomoki Sato at ONE Friday Fights 106

Listen to this article

Silviu Vitez called for rematches with Panpayak and Seksan but was left with mixed emotions after being snubbed for bonus following his return to winning ways at ONE Friday Fights 106.

The 31-year-old Spanish-Romanian striker defeated Japan’s Tomoki Sato via second-round TKO on a doctor stoppage, with a knockdown in the first round at Lumpinee Stadium last weekend.

But “The Hitman” was left hanging when it came to picking up a 350,000 baht performance bonus – something that left a bitter taste.

“I’m happy having won, but I’m still not so happy because I didn’t get the bonus,” Vitez told the Bangkok Post backstage after the bout.

“I felt I did pretty good. Since the first round I was looking for the KO. I was explosive with my hands. In the second round I tried again and got the elbow and the knockout.

“Of course, I had the same thing with Yodlekphet when it was a knockout and Yodlekphet won the bonus, so I was thinking the same because it’s been a while, seven months without fighting here in ONE.

“I’m a bit sad because I needed it to support my family.”

Vitez’s victory was all the more impressive given the short notice.

“I only found out who I was fighting two weeks before. Since then I’ve been working a lot,” he said.

“I was expecting the bonus. It didn’t happen but I hope I get called again soon because I always accept to fight in ONE and I will try to get the bonus.”

Vitez was returning from a tough unanimous decision loss to Panpayak last October, which had capped a three-fight losing skid.

But he has never shied away from a fight offer, and accepted all comers, with rematches against Panpayak and the legendary Seksan high on his list – and a contract his long-term goal.

“Panpayak or Seksan, no problem, everything. Everyone. I never say no to anyone, I accept every fight,” he said.

“The past seven fights you can see I’ve been facing the big names – Seksan, Panpayak, Kongklai, Yodlekpet.

“I will accept everyone, anyone, and I will do my best to win, to get the bonus, and to get the contract, because I have seen a bright future with ONE.”