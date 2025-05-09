Firm Buriram set sights on quad and Asean Cup glory

Buriram's Lucas Crispim, left, vies with BG Pathum's Sarach Yooyen. (Photo supplied)

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United will face Vietnam's Cong An Ha Noi in the final of the Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup) next week.

The Thunder Castle drew with fellow T1 club BG Pathum United 0-0 in the second leg of the semi-finals to progress to the title decider with a 3-1 aggregate victory on Wednesday night.

Cong An, coached by former Thailand manager Mano Polking, had secured their place in the final a week ago by beating PSM Makassar of Indonesia 2-0, which completed a 2-1 aggregate win.

Buriram, who remain on course for a historic quadruple, will visit Cong An in the first leg next Wednesday before hosting the second leg on May 21.

Having given themselves a two-goal advantage following the first leg in Buri Ram in early last month, it was the visitors who had the better of the first-half chances against their domestic rivals at Pathum Thani Stadium but the game remained goalless at the interval.

Pathum upped their performance after the restart, but the Thunder Castle backline remained firm as Osmar Loss' team sealed their passage to the final without too many problems.

"I am happy with the result today because our goal is to qualify for the final and we made it," said Buriram head coach Osmar Loss.

"For the final, we will meet Cong An Ha Noi, who beat us during the group stage. We are now stronger as a team and we will be ready for them in the final," he added.

Buriram and Pathum will face off again in the FA Cup semi-finals tomorrow at Ratchaburi Stadium.

Buriram are also in the running for the League Cup title where they will play Nongbua Pitchaya in the semi-finals on May 18.

Chanathip selected

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has announced the list of 23 players for an international warm-up game and an AFC Asian Cup qualifier next month.

Veteran playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin of BG Pathum United and Japan-based trio -- Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo's Supachok Sarachat, Cerezo Osaka's Jaroensak Wonggorn and Ehime FC's Ekanit Panya -- have been selected for the two matches.

Marco Ballini will return to the national team for the first time since 2018 after receiving a call-up from coach Masatada Ishii.

Some of the biggest names have been left out including Patrik Gustavsson, Nicolas Mickelson, Weerathep Pomphan, Jonathan Khemdee, Suphanat Mueanta, Theerathon Bunmathan, Sarach Yooyen and Teerasil Dangda.

Thailand will play an international exhibition match against India at Thammasat Stadium on June 4 and the AFC Asian Cup Group D qualifier at Turkmenistan on June 10.

LIST OF PLAYERS