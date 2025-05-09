ONE Championship: Myanmar’s Vero out to ‘prove I belong’ at Friday Fights 107 vs Junior Fairtex

The ‘Kayan Leopard’ looks to bounce back from shock debut loss and show she ‘earned this contract’ in atomweight Muay Thai co-main event

Myanmar’s Vero Nika steps into the ONE Championship spotlight again tonight, not just to fight – but to prove that she’s earned her place among Muay Thai’s elite.

“This fight means everything to me,” was the message ahead of a return to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 107, where she will face unbeaten Thai star Junior Fairtex at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

For the 28-year-old former Thai Fight champ, this isn’t just a comeback – it’s a mission to prove she belongs on the sport’s biggest stage.

“It’s extremely important,” Vero told the Bangkok Post, after both women successfully made weight on Thursday, making their atomweight Muay Thai co-main event official.

“I want to prove that I belong here, that I earned this contract, and that I can stand with the best.”

After her long-awaited signing earlier this year, Vero had been touted as a major immediate threat to both atomweight Muay Thai champ Allycia Rodrigues and kickboxing queen Phetjeeja.

But a much-vaunted Valentines Day debut exposed some unexpected holes in her game, as she suffered a shock split decision loss to Chile’s Francisca Vera.

The opening setback was tough to take, but ultimately proved to be a wake-up call.

“The competition is strong, but I expected that,” Vero said. “My first fight taught me to be more disciplined in the clinch and how to handle forward pressure.

“I’ve worked hard on those areas, and I feel much more prepared now. My coaches at Tiger Muay Thai made a lot of changes.

“I focused more on clinching and conditioning, and I also got stricter with my diet. I followed a meal plan with specific macros to fuel my training and recovery better. I’ve learned a lot and I’m coming in more focused.”

Vero steps into the ring knowing the stakes are high against a formidable and unbeaten opponent, who herself could finally land a contract with an upset win – but that’s exactly what fuels her.

“I feel excited and ready,” she said. “Junior Fairtex is 7-0, and I respect that – but I love challenges like this.

“They push me to train harder and become better. I’ve prepared with everything I have, and I’m looking forward to showing that in the ring.”