Suphanat out but Buriram still favourites

Teerasak Pho-on.

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United will battle it out against BG Pathum United, while Muang Thong United will face Ratchaburi in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.

After securing their place in the final of the Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup), Buriram will be gunning for a place in the final of the domestic cup competition as they continue their quest for a historic quadruple.

The match will be a re-run of their Asean Club Championship semi-final clash won by the Thunder Castle and the Thai League 1 champions are again tipped as favourites to go through to the final.

Coach Osmar Loss Vieira will have a fully fit squad with Theerathon Bunmathan, Supachai Chaided, Guilherme Bissoli and Peter Zulj all ready to start the match.

The only key player missing from the game is winger Suphanat Mueanta, who has been ruled out with an injury.

Pathum have only the FA Cup to play for and Supachai Komsilp's team, led by playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin and midfielder Sarach Yooyen, will go all out for a chance to reach the final.

Ratchaburi are looking to win their second FA Cup after they claimed the title back in 2016. The Dragons will be in a confident mood after a successful T1 campaign that saw the team finish in fourth place.

The match between Buriram and Pathum will be played at Ratchaburi Stadium and will kick off at 7pm while the game between Muang Thong and Ratchaburi will take place at Chonburi Stadium, starting at 6pm.

Sharks get Teerasak boost

Chonburi have appointed Teerasak Pho-on as team manager and Dr Nopporn Aeksartra as head coach after securing a return to the Thai League 1.

The Sharks won the T2 title to earn promotion to the top flight after one season in the second tier.

Former Nakhon Ratchasima coach Teerasak played for Chonburi in their title-winning campaign in 2007. He coached several clubs including Chiang Rai United, PTT Rayong, Prachuap and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Dr Nopporn, one of the AFC Pro-license coaches, also has a lot of coaching experience including stints at Muang Thong, Angthong FC, Songkhla United and Bann Kai United.