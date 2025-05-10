It's a brave move by Alexander-Arnold

Listen to this article

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Photo: Reuters)

It has been a hugely emotional time for Liverpool fans in recent weeks. The joy of running away with the Premier League title has been tempered somewhat by the pending departure of one of their finest players, Trent Alexander-Arnold, almost certainly to Real Madrid.

While all Liverpool fans are disappointed at losing arguably the best right-back in the business, some have taken it better than others.

There is an element who find it hard to come to terms with this outstanding player wishing to leave their beloved club when things were going so well. Social media has been awash with comments, some of which have not been kind to the 26-year-old star.

Contributing to the hurt is that Alexander-Arnold is a local lad. One of the most popular chants when he performs at Anfield is "he's the Scouser in our team". These fans are also concerned that he is leaving on a free transfer, but that was something the club should have sorted some time ago.

There are also many fans that accept that, although they would have preferred Alexander-Arnold to stay, there is nothing wrong in him wanting to try something new. Players "moving on" is a part of modern-day football and happens to every club in the Football League.

Alexander-Arnold has been with Liverpool since he was six. Just imagine that.

His debut came in 2016 as an 18-year-old and he has made 353 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals. During that time he was a major contributor to Liverpool winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and two League Cups. In addition there is the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup. There have also been 33 appearances and four goals for England.

Now that is a pretty healthy CV.

It's not as if he is leaving in a huff. In his farewell video to fans he admitted that it was the hardest decision he has ever had to make, adding that his "love for the club will never die". The club responded with "gratitude and appreciation" for his efforts.

Having spent 20 years of his life at Liverpool he is hardly letting the club down by leaving. In fact, it is quite natural for him to want a new challenge and there will be no bigger challenge than proving he is good enough to play for Real Madrid. Assuming the move goes ahead he won't be lonely at the Spanish club as he will be joining England teammate Jude Bellingham.

Alexander-Arnold is not the perfect player by any means and has been known to make defensive errors. But he is hugely creative with a wonderful array of passes that split defences. He is also an avid chess player and believes it helps him think "two or three moves ahead of the opposition." Any manager in the Premier League would be delighted to have him in the team.

Reactions amongst former players to Alexander-Arnold's decision have generally been supportive. Gary Lineker said it makes "a lot of sense. He is very close to Bellingham and would fit in there beautifully.''

Alan Shearer said he couldn't understand the critics. "He's given that club everything... he's worked his socks off and they should give him a great sendoff."

Alexander-Arnold certainly deserves a decent sendoff. After that it will be entirely up to him to show that he has made the right choice. It won't be easy.