ONE Championship’s Nabil Anane named Best Modern Muay Thai Fighter at 2024 Thailand Sports Awards

Interim bantamweight champion continues his rise to the top with major national recognition following run of victories

The accomplishments keep piling up for ONE Championship star Nabil Anane, who was one of the big winners at Thursday’s Thailand Sports Awards.

The 20-year-old Thai-Algerian fighter was crowned Best Muay Thai (Modern/Adapted Style) Athlete by the Sports Reporters Association of Thailand, a prestigious accolade celebrating outstanding performance outside traditional Muay Thai rules.

The May 8 ceremony at Anoma Grand Bangkok Hotel brought together the country’s top athletes, sports leaders, and media figures.

Presiding over the event was Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, International Olympic Committee member and President of the World Badminton Federation.

“I am very happy and honored to receive this award,” ONE’s interim bantamweight Muay Thai champion Anane said.

“Thank you to all the fans, including my parents and siblings, who have always encouraged me and stayed by my side. Without them, I wouldn't be where I am today.”

This marks only the second year the award has been presented. The inaugural recipient in 2023 was Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

The award recognises fighters competing outside traditional Muay Thai, with modern adaptations, such as in ONE Championship – which utilises 4oz gloves with bouts mostly contested over three rounds rather than five, other than for title fights.

The 1.92-metres tall Anane’s stellar performances and his explosion in popularity in 2024 made him a clear standout.

He racked up three straight wins over seasoned opponents in Kulabdam, Felipe Lobo, and Soe Lin Oo, and has carried that momentum into 2025, capturing his interim title with a first-round TKO win over Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in January.

He most recently defeated Superlek at ONE 172 in Japan in March, but the matchup was switched to a non-title fight after the undisputed champ was stripped of his belt for missing weight.