Patama quits BAT after election as world badminton president

New challenge: Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul took over as the BWF president last month. badminton.com

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul has stepped down as president of the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) on Friday after being elected unopposed as chief of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) recently.

Patama, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was confirmed as new president of the sport's governing body at the 86th BWF Annual General Meeting in Xiamen, China, last month.

Application deadline for those who wish to be Patama's successor is Monday (May 12). The list of candidates will be announced on May 19, with the new president to be elected at the BAT's extraordinary general meeting on June 9.

Patama said her resignation is due to her new role as the BWF new president, as she must be free from all conflicts of interest in the administration of the world which has 202 member countries.

She is hoping the new BAT chief will continue the work in various areas, especially the national badminton training centre, which is currently under construction at the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) in Hua Mark. The project is due to be completed by the end of the year.

Patama became only the second woman president of the Badminton World Federation, succeeding Denmark's Poul-Erik Hoyer, whose 12-year tenure as BWF President came to an end last month.