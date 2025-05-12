Thai volleyball star leads team to US league title

Pornpun Guedpard (Photos: Facebook Main Stand)

Thai volleyball player Chompoo Pornpun "Chompoo" Guedpard has led the Orlando Valkyries to their first championship in the US professional volleyball league, earning the MVP award in the final match. Her exceptional performance was crucial in securing the title for her team.

Chompoo joined the Orlando Valkyries in 2024 and quickly became a key player. Her skills and leadership were instrumental throughout the season, culminating in the championship win. In the final match, the Valkyries defeated Indy Ignite 3-1 sets (25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15).

Chompoo's contribution in the final was remarkable, with 37 assists that showcased her playmaking abilities. Her strategic acumen and exceptional performance earned her the MVP award in the decisive match, highlighting her as one of the league's top players.