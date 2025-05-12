ONE Championship: Vero Nika declares ‘this is the real me’ after kick starting title charge at Friday Fights 107

Myanmar striker hands Junior Fairtex her first loss in ONE with TKO to get back on track after debut defeat

Myanmar’s Vero Nika declared “this is the real me” after getting up and running in ONE Championship – and in some style.

A former Thai Fight champion, Vero came into the promotion with plenty of hype, but fell flat on a Valentine’s Day debut in a narrow split decision loss to Chile’s Francesca Vera.

But here, the 28-year-old “Kayan Leopard” defeated Thailand’s Junior Fairtex via second-round TKO in their atomweight Muay Thai co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 107.

The stoppage at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium marked Vero’s first win under the ONE banner – and Junior’s first loss – and earned her a 350,000 baht performance bonus.

“This is the real Vero,” she told the Bangkok Post after the fight. “Strong heart, strong hands, strong spirit. And I’m only getting better.”

Her debut setback prompted plenty of soul searching and some retooling at Tiger Muay Thai.

“The changes worked perfectly,” Vero said.

“We focused a lot on clinch and pressure – and you could see it. My coaches were happy, but we all know there’s still more to improve.”

Vero has been training out of the Tiger gym in Phuket since relocating in 2022 from Myanmar, where she was also a decorated star in the national striking sport of Lethwei.

“I feel amazing,” she added. “It was a tough opponent, so that makes the win even sweeter. I’m grateful to my team, my gym Tiger Muay Thai, and to God.”

Vero had reiterated before the fight that her goal remains the same – to win a world title in ONE Championship, with Muay Thai champion Allycia Rodrigues and kickboxing queen Phetjeeja both in her long-term sights.

With her record now 1-1, she is eager to get back to making that dream a reality.

“I’ll fight whoever they put in front of me,” Vero said. “I’m here to learn, grow, and win. Every fight is a chance to get better – and I’m ready for whoever’s next.”