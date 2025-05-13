Pornpun claims MVP glory in US

Thai player Pornpun Guedpard holds the MVP trophy of the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship (PVF).

Thailand setter Pornpun Guedpard became the first Thai volleyball player to win the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Championship (PVF) with the Orlando Valkyries following a 3-1 victory over the Indy Ignite on Sunday night at Lee's Family Forum.

Pornpun handed out 37 assists and took home the Most Valuable Player honours for her performance in the event, which also included a team-high 12 digs.

Orlando defeated Indy Ignite 25-21, 25-19, 19-25 and 25-15 to clinch the title.

Pornpun had tears in her eyes as she said after receiving the MVP award: "Thank you very much. I love everyone, love this team. I love all the fans who came to support the team. This [MVP] trophy is not only for me but for everyone on the team."

Along with raising the Championship trophy, Orlando's players will share the US$1 million winners' prize.

Pornpun joined the United State's Orlando Valkyries in 2024 after moving from South Korea's Hwaseong IBK Altos early last year.