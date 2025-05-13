Thai Reds to celebrate Liverpool title with Bangkok parade on May 25

Organisers attend a press conference to announce details of The Red Day at SuperSports, Central Rama 9. (Photo: Krungthai-AXA Life)

BANGKOK — Liverpool supporters in Thailand will stage a grand celebration marking the club’s historic 20th English top-flight title, achieved by winning the 2024–25 Premier League season, with a city-centre parade on May 25, 2025.

The Red Day event, presented by Krungthai-AXA Life, will feature a champions’ parade passing various major locations in Bangkok, such as CentralWorld, Victory Monument and Central Ladprao.

Organisers aim to highlight the strength and unity of Thai and Southeast Asian football fans who passionately support one of the world’s most popular clubs.

The parade, featuring a single decorated vehicle carrying special guests, will run from 4pm to 6pm. Prior to that, celebratory activities will begin at 1pm at CentralWorld Square.

(photo: Krungthai-AXA Life)

According to organisers, former Liverpool defender and UEFA Champions League winner John Arne Riise has been confirmed to join the parade, offering fans a rare opportunity to meet one of the club’s legendary figures.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. Interested participants can register and follow updates via Krungthai-AXA Life’s official social media channels.

This marks the first time Thai Liverpool fans have organised a public celebration on this scale — a testament to the club’s global reach and the enduring passion of its supporters in Thailand.