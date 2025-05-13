ONE Championship: Jonathan Di Bella slams Prajanchai for ‘making excuses’, open to interim title defence

Interim strawweight kickboxing champion calls on the Thai to settle their ‘unfinished business’ instead of chasing super fights

Jonathan Di Bella has called out Prajanchai PK Saenchai for “making excuses” to avoid a rematch in ONE Championship, insisting their rivalry must be settled before the strawweight kickboxing champ chases super fights in other divisions.

The Canadian-Italian, who captured the interim title in March with a win over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, believes he’s done more than enough to warrant a second crack at Prajanchai.

“I understand him going up a division, but we have to first finish our business and then he can go up and fight Takeru for sure,” Di Bella told the Bangkok Post. “Our fight should happen first and then he can go do whatever he wants.”

Their first meeting – a tightly contested five-round battle – ended in a unanimous decision for Prajanchai, though many observers felt the result could have gone the other way.

The decision sparked heated debate among fans and analysts, with calls for an immediate rematch.

“I feel like he’s making excuses, that’s for sure,” Di Bella said. “He’s using that little word [killer instinct] to not make the fight happen. But hopefully it will happen soon.”

Prajanchai has hinted at a move to flyweight for a superfight with Takeru, but Di Bella took a dig at his rival, mocking his decision not to challenge Rodtang, who handed the Japanese superstar a decisive loss at ONE 172.

“I’m wondering why he didn’t call out Rodtang, because he’s the winner of that fight,” he said. “He should have called out the winner, but he said what he said.”

While Di Bella’s preference is a unification bout, he said he’s ready to defend his interim title in the meantime if the champion continues to look elsewhere.

“I would like to fight him – he’s the champion, so I got to beat him. But if he wants to go fight other guys, I don’t mind defending my interim title if that’s a thing.”

He compared the current situation to the UFC’s unresolved heavyweight title picture, where Jon Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall have yet to unify the belts.

“Yeah, I see parallels. I don’t want too much drama. I just want to get the fight,” he said. “That’s what real champions do. They defend their title.”

Negotiations are ongoing behind the scenes, Di Bella confirmed, though no deal has been signed.

“After I get the belt back undisputed, 100 per cent I’m open to super fights,” he said. “But I just want to get my belt back first.”