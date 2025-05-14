Top gun Kunlavut eyes glory, Ratchanok aims for joyride

Listen to this article

Kunlavut Vitidsarn trains ahead of the Toyota Thailand Open 2025.

Local hopefuls are raring to have a go at the top honours when the US$475,000 (approx 16,150,000 baht) BWF Toyota Thailand Open 2025 gets underway at Nimibutr Stadium today.

Men's top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who will face China's Lei Lanxi in his opening match, is looking to win the national open for the second time after his victory in 2023.

"I hope I can bring out my best form in this tournament because it's not very often that I have an opportunity to play in front of Thai fans. Physically and mentally, I am 100 percent ready," said Kunlavut after his practice session yesterday.

"The goal is to reach the quarter-finals at least. I have quite a tough draw and I think it's best to just focus on each round," added the world No.2.

Kunlavut could face compatriot Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the last 16. He also has world No.9 Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan and No.11 Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in his half of the draw.

Meanwhile Ratchanok Intanon, who will face Anupama Upadhyaya of India in the first round, said that at this stage of her career she no longer feels the weight of expectations and is simply trying to enjoy the game.

"My mentality is that I just want to enjoy playing," said Ratchanok, who turned 30 in February.

"The sport is currently dominated by power game which is not my style. So my goal is to stay healthy and play as well as I can in as many tournaments as I can. My goal this week is to at least make it to the semi-finals," added the world No.11.

Ratchanok's best result at the tournament is a runner-up finish in 2019 -- she lost to China's Chen Yufei in the final.

Defending women's champion Supanida Katethong will face fellow Thai Lalinrat Chaiwan, while top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong will take on Lo Sin Yan Happy of Singapore in their respective opening matches.

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran will be aiming to win their third title this year after their victories at the Malaysia Masters and the Thailand Masters.

"The two titles we won this year give us a lot of confidence, although there are times when results don't go our way," said Dechapol.

"Physically we are both fit. After the Sudirman Cup, we have been training hard for this tournament. After this event, we have four more tournaments and it's very important to stay physically ready."