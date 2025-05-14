Buriram out to bury Ha Noi ghosts

Listen to this article

Buriram coach Osmar Loss, right, and Theerathon Bunmathan during a press conference for the first leg of the Asean Club Championship final against Cong An Ha Noi at Hang Day Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United will be out to avenge an earlier loss tonight when they take on Vietnamese club Cong An Ha Noi in the first leg of the Asean Club Championship/Shopee Cup final at Hang Day Stadium.

The two sides clashed in their opening game in Group B, when goals from Phan Van Duc and Alan Grafite helped Cong An Ha Noi emerge 2-1 winners, setting the tone for them to finish on top of the group.

The stakes are much higher this time and coach Mano Polking, who is familiar with several Buriram players having led Thailand to the 2020 and 2022 Asean Championship titles, will now hope that his Cong An Ha Noi side can gain a healthy advantage before making the trip to the northeastern Thailand next week.

Cong An overturned a 1-0 deficit against Indonesian side PSM Makassar in the semi-finals with Hugo Gomes and Bui Hoang Viet Anh on the scoresheet as they won the second leg 2-0 at home to progress to the final.

Buriram did the demolition job in the first leg of their semi-final when they defeated domestic rivals BG Pathum United 3-1 at home, thanks to strikes from Supachai Chaided, Pansa Hemviboon and Guilherme Bissoli.

Osmar Loss' side then played out a goalless stalemate in the return leg to comfortably reach the Shopee Cup final and followed it up by hammering the Rabbits 3-0 three days later to cruise to the Thai FA Cup final.

The Thunder Castle's quadruple dreams are still alive, having clinched their 10th Thai League 1 title last month and still being in contention for the Thai League Cup, in addition to the Thai FA Cup and the Shopee Cup.

A fierce final is now on the cards with several players from both sides, such as Theerathon Bunmathan, Nguyen Quang Hai, Pansa and Vu Van Thanh, having squared off in national team colours in the Asean Championship finals as they now set their eyes on club supremacy.

Buriram coach Osmar Loss said during a pre-match conference yesterday: "We are really happy to be in the final and look forward to playing the team that beat us in our first group game.

"Cong An Ha Noi are a really good team, and they have good foreign players but, at that time, we were at the beginning of our season. I think we are now stronger than we were in the past and are more confident. I think it will be a great final for the Shopee Cup," he added.

Cong An Ha Noi coach Polking said: "It's a completely different game, but it's important for us to know that we can beat them because we have already have. We have a chance. We are not in the final to lose and in these two games anything can happen.

"We know it's a big game, and there's always a big rivalry between Vietnam and Thailand. These are two big teams with good foreign players and many national team players, so we can expect a quality game in the final."

Buriram captain Theerathon is also expecting an exciting tussle in the final.

"We prepared the team well, but Cong An Ha Noi are a strong team at home. We will try to take a good result back to Buri Ram," said the Thunder Castle winger.

The match will kick off at 7.30pm (Thai time) and will be live on Thai Rath TV (32), AIS Play and the BG Sports channel on YouTube.

The second leg of the final will be played at Buriram Stadium on May 21.