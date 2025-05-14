Keep your chin up, save your sanity and your swing

Listen to this article

To keep checking your posture and distance from the ball is important, so don't get complacent. The way you stand to the ball dictates how you swing the club, so getting the correct posture governs the distance you'll be standing from the ball. To do this, simply hold out the club in front of you, with the butt of the club pointing into your belly button. Lock your arms and knees. Then, retaining the angle in the hands, bend from the waist until the club head touches the ground.

Nearly all of us who have picked up a golf club are told at some stage to 'keep your head down'. That's not totally correct and if you bury your head on your chest the ball will go right, more often than not, or you'll top it along the ground. The key word is 'still' -- so make an effort to keep your chin up and your head still. With the chin up, the shoulder can now swing freely under the chin. Allow your head to come up naturally as you hit the ball, otherwise you will decelerate, collapse the swing and top the ball again. Relate it to throwing a ball. Your head will be up early and facing where you want to throw the ball. You turn though and follow with the head, and end up facing the target. The same applies in golf.

Out of Bounds: "Many people have called me mad; but the question is not yet settled as my moods, whilst on the links, have exalted at the expense of my general intellect and not complete madness. My intelligence was glorious and profound -- before l started playing too much golf.