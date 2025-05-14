ONE Championship: Denice Zamboanga feared Stamp Fairtex ‘would quit MMA’ as injury forces title switch

Filipino elevated to new undisputed ONE atomweight MMA champion but admits first thought was for her friend Stamp – ‘I was so worried’

Denice Zamboanga feared the worst when she heard Stamp Fairtex had reinjured her knee.

Not just that their long-awaited ONE Championship title fight was off, but that her close friend and former training partner might consider walking away from the sport altogether.

“I was so worried about the situation for Stamp because if I was in her situation, maybe I would think, ‘Oh, maybe I just want to quit MMA’,” Zamboanga told the Bangkok Post.

“But she’s the strongest girl I’ve ever met when it comes to her emotions and her mental state. She’s very strong.”

Thailand’s Stamp was forced to withdraw from their highly anticipated title unification showdown at ONE 173 on August 1 in Denver, after a setback in her recovery from knee surgery.

She also made the difficult decision to relinquish her ONE atomweight MMA title – a belt she hasn’t defended since winning it in September 2023.

A title bout with Zamboanga had been years in the making – and three times scheduled. Initially booked for ONE 166 in Qatar in March 2024, it was then moved to ONE 167 last June in Bangkok, before Stamp’s torn meniscus forced another delay.

The Denver date was supposed to be third time lucky. But now the pair – and ONE Championship – will hope the fourth time's the charm.

“I think maybe because God knows that we’re friends. He doesn’t allow us to fight each other,” Zamboanga said with a smile.

“Kidding aside, I don’t know. A lot of people are waiting and I’m very excited for me and Stamp to fight in the Circle. Hopefully she recovers and we will face each other when she comes back.”

Zamboanga was informed of the latest withdrawal – and of Stamp’s decision to vacate the belt – just an hour before ONE Championship made it public on May 2.

“At first it didn’t sink in that she couldn’t fight, that she couldn’t defend it. I didn’t expect this decision from her,” Zamboanga said.

Zamboanga, who captured the interim title in January at ONE Fight Night 27 in Bangkok, was officially promoted to undisputed champion following Stamp’s exit.

But the Filipino fighter admitted the moment didn’t feel like a true victory.

“When I heard the news from ONE about what happened, the first thing is I’m really sad – the sadness was more than the happiness,” she said.

The two fighters have a long-standing bond – both are based in Thailand and once trained together at Fairtex Gym in Pattaya.

That friendship was on full display after Zamboanga’s interim title win earlier this year, when Stamp entered the ring for a planned face off, but instead hugged her rival and offered heartfelt congratulations.

“So when ONE Championship told me Stamp agreed to relinquish her belt, the happiness of my reaction is not that high because I’m still thinking of her situation,” Zamboanga added.