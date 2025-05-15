Home heroes light up Thailand Open

Pornpawee Chochuwong stretches to hit a shot during her match against Lo Sin Yan Happy at Nimibutr Stadium.

Pornpawee Chochuwong, Supanida Katethong and mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puvaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran advanced to the second round of the US$475,000 (approx 16,150,000 baht) BWF Toyota Thailand Open 2025 at Nimibutr Stadium on Wednesday.

Pornpawee dropped just 16 points as the top seed cruised past Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong 21-8, 21-8 in the opening match. She will face Unnati Hooda in the last 16 after the Indian player edged another Thai player Thamonwan Nithiittikrai 21-14, 18-21, 23-21.

Meanwhile, defending champion Supanida, the fourth seed, began her title defence with a tough three-game win over compatriot Lalinrat Chaiwan, 21-15, 19-21, 21-15. She will face Aakarshi Kashyap of India in the last 16.

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol and Supissara, the sixth seeds, defeated Dejan Ferdinansyah and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia 23-21, 21-13.

The duo will play another Indonesian pair, Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu, in the last 16.

Dechapol and Supissara are chasing their third title of the season and fifth overall this week.

Ratchanok advances

Veteran star Ratchanok Intanon also advanced after she beat Anupama Upadhyaya of India 21-11, 21-9. The seventh seed will face another Indian, Malvika Bansod, in the last 16.

Pitchamon Opatniputh, runner-up at the Taipei Open on Sunday, overcame Hina Akechi of Japan 21-19, 21-19. She will play eighth seed Yeo Jia Min of Singapore in the second round.

Women's doubles seventh seeds Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard also progressed after they defeated Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi of India 21-17, 21-17.

The sisters are hoping to follow in the footsteps of the retired duo Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, who won the women's doubles title last year.

They will play Chen Qingchen and Wang Tingge of China in the second round.

In other early results, mixed pairs Supak Jomkoh/Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Phataimas Muenwong booked their berths in the last 16 but men's singles player Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul bowed out.

Men's top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn, women's fifth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Pornpicha Choeikeewong were all due to play their first round matches later on Wednesday.