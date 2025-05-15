Thais face hosts China, eye women's futsal World Cup spot

China futsal team captain Zhan Huimin, second left, and Thailand captain Hataichanok Tappakun, second right, pose for a photograph.

Thailand will lock horns with hosts China on Thursday for a place in the title showdown of the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup in Hohhot city.

Thailand, who finished third at the previous two editions of the tournament, are aiming for a breakthrough this year, while China have made it this far in the event for the first time.

Thailand coach Thanatorn Santanaprasit, whose team impressively took down powerhouses Japan in their final group stage match, is wary of the threat that China will pose and acknowledges their progress over the years.

"My players are very proud to be at this stage, with China having been a great host and also a strong opponent, and we hope to have a great match," said Thanatorn.

"The most challenging aspect for us is the physical strength of China and this is something we have to analyse and work on in our preparations. On top of that, they have more experience now and are improving more and more."

Thai futsal team captain Hataichanok Tappakul said: "Our goal is to qualify for the Fifa Futsal Women's World Cup in the Philippines. This match is the one that everyone is fully focused on, and we will not underestimate China."

China head coach Hu Jie, who guided the hosts to victories in all four of their first round matches, said on Wednesday: "I am very happy that we are in the semis and that we have been able to display our abilities.

"Thailand are a strong opponent. We need to learn from them and I hope we will have an exciting match.

"This is a relatively young team. We are now facing a tough opponent in the semi-finals, so we need to forget about what we have achieved so far and just focus on this match."

The two finalists will qualify for the Fifa Futsal Women's World Cup, while the two losing semi-finalists will face off in a playoff game to vie for a third Asian spot in the Philippines event in November this year.