Pornpawee cruises, Kunlavut survives

Kunlavut Vitidsarn celebrates his victory over Ng Ka Long Angus. (Photo supplied)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn survived a three-game test while Pornpawee Chochuwong also advanced to the quarter-finals of the BWF Toyota Thailand Open at Nimibutr Stadium on Thursday.

Top seed and world No.2 Kunlavut fought back from a game down to defeat the 17th-ranked Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong 13-21, 21-18, 24-22. He will face sixth seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the last eight.

Kunlavut is chasing his second Thailand Open crown. He won the tournament in 2023.

Women's top seed Pornpawee also made it to the quarters after she eased past Unnati Hooda of India 21-14, 21-11. She will next face eighth seed Yeo Jia Min in the quarters, after the Singaporean player received a walkover following Pitchamon Opatniputh's retirement with an injury in the second game.

Defending champion Supanida Katethong, the fourth seed, also reached the last eight with a 21-9, 21-14 win over Aakarshi Kashyap of India. She will face the winner of the match between Busanan Ongbamrungphan and China's Han Qianxi.

Seventh seed Ratchanok Intanon progressed with a 21-12, 21-16 win over another Indian player Malvika Bansod but will next face a tough match against third seed Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan, the winner of the Taipei Open on Sunday. The Japanese rising star defeated Tung Ciou-Tong of Taiwan 21-18, 21-14 on Thursday..

Mixed pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran also moved safely through after beating Indonesian pair, Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu, 21-13, 21-14.

However Aimsaard sisters -- Benyapa and Nuntakarn -- bowed out to Chen Qingchen and Wang Tingge of China 18-21, 20-22 in the women's doubles last 16.

In other notable results yesterday, men's fourth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan beat Weng Hongyang of China 21-14, 21-9 and eighth seed Lu Guangzu of China edged past Sholeh Aidil of Malaysia 18-21, 21-16, 21-14.

The Super 500 event ends on Sunday.