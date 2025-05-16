Zulj saves the day for Thunder Castle

Listen to this article

Buriram's Curtis Good, second right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first leg match against Cong An Ha Noi.

Buriram United and Cong An Ha Noi played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup) final at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on Wednesday night.

Leo Artur gave the Vietnamese side a 1-0 lead with his fifth goal of the tournament after 18 minutes before Curtis Good headed in the equaliser for the Thai League 1 champions 10 minutes later.

Alan Grafite steered Mano Polking's side ahead before the break but Peter Zulj's second-half goal meant that the tie remained evenly poised before the return leg in Buri Ram next Wednesday.

Having claimed a 2-1 win in their previous meeting at the start of the campaign back in August, another victory for Cong An looked on the cards when they opened the scoring after 18 minutes.

Grafite found Nguyen Quang Hai down the right wing and the Cong An Ha Noi captain released Vitao behind the Buriram defence and the Brazilian guided the ball past goalkeeper Chatchai Bootprom for Artur to tap in at the far post.

Buriram registered their first shot in the 25th minute when Supachai Chaided beat his marker and forced a good save from Cong An keeper Filip Nguyen.

Buriram levelled the score at 1-1 three minutes later as Peter Zulj's corner kick was met with a deft header from Good that went beyond Filip's despairing dive.

However, Cong An retook the lead through Grafite as Sasalak Haiprakhon and Good both failed to deal with an Artur cross allowing Grafite to beat Chatchai with a low shot into the bottom corner after 35 minutes.

Although the tempo dropped off early on in the second half, the chances continued to fall at either end of the ground.

Le Van Do could have killed off the contest in the 58th minute only to blaze wildly over after being picked out unmarked inside the area by Artur.

Two minutes later, Buriram went close as Dion Cools whipped in a dangerous low ball into the six-yard box but Filip did well to stick out a leg and divert the ball away.

Just when it looked like Cong An might have taken a one-goal lead to Buri Ram next week, Osmar Loss' side got their equaliser when Zulj scored from the rebound after Guilherme Bissoli's initial effort from outside the box was kept out by Filip.

"I have to admit that Cong An were much better than us in the first half. But in the second half, we got into our rhythm and performed better. The draw was a fair result for both teams," said Osmar Loss after the game.

"We will be at home for the return leg and I hope that the fans will pack the stadium and cheer our team. Let's create a better atmosphere than the game we had today," he added.

Buriram will next play in the League Cup semi-finals against Nongbua Pitchaya on Sunday at PAT Stadium. The match will kick off at 7pm.

Thais qualify for World Cup

Thailand stunned hosts China 3-2 yesterday to advance to the final of the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup in Hohhot city.

They will face either Japan or Iran in the final tomorrow.

The victory meant the Southeast Asian side qualified for the inaugural Fifa Futsal Women's World Cup by claiming one of the three available berths in China.

The two finalists qualify for the Philippines event in November, while the two losing semi-finalists will face off in a playoff game to vie for a third Asian spot in the tournament.