Asia's rising stars to shine

Listen to this article

The International Youth Basketball Championships (IYBC) 2025 will take place next month, featuring 70 teams from across Asia.

The four-day tournament, organised by the Parents Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players and supported by the Basketball Sport Association of Thailand (BSAT), will be held from June 30 to July 4 at the Singapore International School of Bangkok (SISB).

The tournament has been sanctioned by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) for the third consecutive year, highlighting the sport's governing body's continued support for youth basketball development in the region.

The IYBC tournament will be divided into four age categories: U12 Boys, U14 Boys & Girls, U16 Boys & Girls, and U18 Boys & Girls.

The U18 Boys and Girls championship teams will receive trophies from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Thai school teams will face strong competition from teams representing the UAE, Taiwan, the Philippines, New Zealand, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, India, and Indonesia.