Kunlavut soars, Ratchanok crashes out

Kunlavut Vitidsarn celebrates after beating Kenta Nishimoto. (Photo supplied)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn booked his berth in the semi-finals of the BWF Thailand Open at Nimibutr Stadium on Friday.

The Thai ace, who is the top seed this week, knocked out sixth seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 21-16, 21-18 to progress to the last four of the World Tour Super 500 event.

He will face Loh Kean Yew for a place in the men's singles final after the Singapore player edged Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 15-21, 21-12, 21-11.

World No.2 Kunlavut has won the Indonesia Masters -- a Super 500 event -- in January and the Asia Championship last month.

However, veteran star Ratchanok Intanon made a disappointing exit after losing to Tomoka Miyazaki, who marched into the semis with a 21-16, 21-16 victory.

Third seed Miyazaki will face Chen Yufei of China in today's semi-finals.

Second seed Chen eliminated another Thai hope Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-15, 21-14 yesterday.

Miyazaki is chasing back-to-back titles this week following her victory at the Taipei Open last Sunday.

Earlier, men's doubles pair Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh secured their semi-final berth after beating Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia 21-18, 21-13.

The Thai fifth seeds will face second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Defending champion Supanida Katethong was to face compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan, top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong was to meet Yeo Jia Min of Singapore, and mixed doubles pair Dechapol and Supissara Paewsampran were due to be in action later yesterday.

Also, Anders Antonsen of Denmark defeated Jeon Hyeok-Jin of South Korea 21-8 and women's doubles pair Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia defeated Chen Qingchen and Wang Tingge of China 21-14, 21-11.