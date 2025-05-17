High stakes as Thailand face Japan

Thailand's Thanatorn Santanaprasit and Japan's Takehiro Suga.

Thailand and Japan will face off in the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup final at the Hohhot Sports Centre today.

Having already faced off in the group stage with Thailand coming from behind to claim a 3-1 victory, the Southeast Asian side will head into the decider with a psychological edge.

Thailand head coach Thanatorn Santanaprasit is confident his players will rise to the occasion despite the absence of suspended first-choice keeper Sasiprapha Suksen.

"We've faced Japan before and understand what is required. We've worked on the details and will give everything in the final," said Thanatorn. "Japan are one of the best teams in Asia, but we trust our preparation and scouting.

"It's a psychological blow [Sasiprapha's suspension] to the team, but I've told the players to stay confident and trust the tactics. We've been preparing for this moment."

Japan are no stranger to big games, having reached the final in the past two editions with head coach Takehiro Suga believing that his players are mentally and physically ready to claim the title.

"I'm happy to be in the final. Tomorrow's match will be very tough but we will do our best," said Suga. "Our goal is to be the champions of Asia. We're not satisfied yet, we want to win the title"

The final match will kick off at 7pm. the-afc.com