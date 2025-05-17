Buriram eye quad, Dragons seek a title

Ratchaburi players attend a training session. The Dragons take on Lamphun Warriors in Chon Buri on Saturday. (Photo: Ratchaburi FC)

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United will face Nongbua Pitchaya while Ratchaburi will play Lamphun Warriors in the League Cup semi-finals this weekend.

The northeastern derby clash between Buriram and Nongbua will take place at Port's PAT Stadium on Sunday while Ratchaburi and Lamphun will square off at Chonburi Stadium on Saturday.

Both matches will kick off at 7pm.

Buriram hammered Nongbua 7-0 in the final game of the T1 season on April 30 to claim the top-flight title.

The Thunder Castle are on track to complete a historic quadruple.

They drew 2-2 with Cong An Ha Noi in the first leg of the Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup) in Vietnam on Wednesday and will face Muang Thong United in the FA Cup title showdown on May 24.

Buriram coach Osmar Loss may rotate his squad, with the likes of Peter Zulj, Guilherme Bissoli, Lucas Crispim and Curtis Good, who all played the full 90 minutes against Cong An, likely to be on the bench for Sunday's game.

Ratthanakorn Maikami, Seksan Ratree and Arthit Berg are tipped to be in the starting line-up against Nongbua.

Nongbua have not played since the last day of the season on April 30 and there are no injury worries but will remain huge underdogs in Sunday's clash.

Meanwhile, Ratchaburi are looking to make their third trip to the League Cup final although Worawut Srimaka's team have never won the title.

"It will be an exciting game for both teams. We reached the [League Cup] final twice but have never won the title.

"This time we are ready. Hopefully the fans will come to Chonburi and support the team," he added.

The League Cup winners will receive five million baht plus the champions' trophy while the runners-up will get one million baht.