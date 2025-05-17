Eagles hope to upset the Sky Blues

Listen to this article

Erling Haaland has never scored in his five games at Wembley for Manchester City. (Photo: Reuters)

When Manchester City and Crystal Palace line up for the 144th FA Cup Final at Wembley today, there is little doubt that the Sky Blues will start as strong favourites. However Palace, who have not won a major trophy in their entire history, will be no pushover and many neutrals would love to see the Eagles win their first-ever FA Cup title. A new name on the trophy is always welcome.

While it will be City's third successive appearance in the final it is only the third time Palace have reached the final in their entire history. On the two previous occasions they lost to Manchester United. In 1990, with Steve Coppell at the helm Palace drew 3-3 with United in a thriller but lost the replay 1-0. More recently in 2016 when Alan Pardew was in charge they lost again to United 2-1.

City, on the other hand, have been in the final 14 times lifting the trophy on seven occasions. Their last success was against United two seasons ago although the Red Devils gained revenge last year.

Under Pep Guardiola, the Sky Blues have been the dominant force in English football in recent years, having won the Premier League title six times in eight years. Despite experiencing a relatively poor season this time around, they still look like they will qualify for the Champions League. However, they were unable to overcome bottom side Southampton last weekend which should give Palace supporters some hope of an upset today.

If stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are at their best, the Palace defence could be very busy today. Interestingly, the prolific Haaland has never scored in his five games at Wembley for City.

Oliver Glasner's Palace will also be heartened by last weekend's impressive 2-0 away victory against Tottenham Hotspur in which the irrepressible Eberechi Eze was outstanding, scoring both goals. Glasner, incidentally, will be the first Austrian manager to lead a team in the FA Cup final.

Palace have one of the most distinctive club names in English football, being founded in 1905 on the site of the Crystal Palace Exhibition. In the early days they played at the Exhibition stadium which also hosted FA Cup finals. In 1924 they moved to their current home at Selhurst Park. The original Crystal Palace structure burnt down in 1936 and the nearby area was subsequently renamed Crystal Palace, covering parts of five London boroughs. Palace are also famous for the eye-catching headline in the Guardian: "Queen in Brawl at Palace." It referred to a Palace player Gerry Queen who got into a fracas in a game at Selhurst in 1970.

While Palace have never won the English title, they have been regulars in the top two divisions for the past 50 years. Their best finish came in the 1990-91 season shortly before the Premier League was formed when they came third under Coppell.

Four Palace players -- Eze, Marc Guehi, Dean Henderson and Adam Wharton -- made England's squad for Euro 24, an indication of how much the club has been progressing.

The club's theme song is the old Dave Clark Five hit Glad All Over. It was said to be adopted by fans after the group held a concert at Selhurst in 1968. Palace fans will certainly be feeling glad all over if they can knock-off City today. But it's a tough ask.