TV rights deal for Thai leagues in the pipeline

Nualphan Lamsam

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Nualphan Lamsam on Saturday confirmed that negotiations for a new live broadcast copyrights deal for the three Thai leagues were heading in "a positive direction".

Nualphan also said that all club members of the three domestic leagues would benefit from the deal and she hoped to announce the news of an agreement in this regard in the near future.

The FAT chief also revealed that the response from parties interested in televising the Thai league football live has been "positive, but we are looking to auction the rights from the 2025-2026 to 2028-2029 season, so the prospective broadcasters are taking some time to consider deal.

"As in the past, many negotiations are in progress and we have had some productive discussions. I am confident that there will be a good news in the end."

Nualphan confirmed that the member clubs can expect to receive the same sort of financial support as in the 2024-2025 season.

"Although the FAT is facing a major financial crisis and is in a huge debt after losing the Siam Sports case because of the former executive board, I want the clubs to have faith that the new board can manage the things," she said.

Nualphan has already paid the member clubs their dues totalling 280 million baht, with each Thai League 1 club receiving 10 million baht, Thai League 2 sides pocketing three million each and the Thai League 3 teams getting one million baht per club.