Futsal final heartbreak for Thailand at AFC Asian Cup

Listen to this article

Thailand team members pose with their silver medals after finishing runners-up to Japan in the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup in Hohhot, China.

Thailand finished runners-up after a 3-2 loss on penalties to Japan in the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 final at the Hohhot Sports Centre on Saturday night, with the thrilling tie ending 3-3 at the end of the extra time.

Having twice taken the lead, Japan had to force their way back into the final after Thailand went ahead in extra time as the East Asian side finally lifted the trophy after having finished runners-up in both previous editions.

A mistake from Arriya Saetoen in the fifth minute presented Japan with the opener, with Yuka Iwasaki pouncing on the loose ball to set up the unmarked Sara Oino, who struck home into the bottom right corner of the net.

Thailand, however, were not to be denied and levelled the tie in the 11th minute with Jenjira Bubpha drilling home Nattamon Artkla's corner from above the arc.

Japan were quicker to settle after the break and retook the lead a minute in when Aki Ikeuchi sent her corner kick into the path of Oino, who crossed the ball into the box for an unmarked Kyoka Takahashi to shoot into the top left corner.

Thailand then equalised the goal in the 25th minute when Nattamon pounced on an errant pass by Naomi Matsumoto and unleashed a ferocious shot which sailed past Nene Inoue and into the back of the net.

During the extra time, Thailand took the lead for the first time through Paerploy Huajaipetch, but the Japanese girls levelled the score a minute later with Yukari Miyahara netting the equaliser.

After both sides missed their opening spot-kicks, Sangrawee sent her effort wide while Hataichanok Tappakun had her penalty saved by Inoue as Japan won the shootout 3-2.

Thailand women's futsal coach, Thanatorn Santanaprasit praised his team for a great effort although the team loss to Japan in the penalties shootout and finished the tournament with the runners-up. the-afc.com