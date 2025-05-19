Last-gasp strike takes Lamphun to final

Listen to this article

Lamphun's Junior Batista celebrates after scoring against Ratchaburi.

Junior Batista scored the winning goal in extra time to help Lamphun Warriors edge Ratchaburi 1-0 in the semi-finals of the League Cup at Chonburi Stadium on Saturday night.

Lamphun Warriors will face the winners of last night's second semi-final between Nongbua Pitchaya and Thai League 1 champions Buriram United in the title showdown.

The kick-off of the game in Chon Buri was delayed by a heavy downpour on Saturday night.

Both Lamphun and Ratchaburi went on attack from the start with the Dragons coming close in the 25th minute when Njiva's header narrowly missed the target.

Lamphun had a chance in the 37th minute but Negaba's shot went wide.

Two minutes before half-time, Jakkaphan Kaewprom opened the ball from the right but Njiva failed to make the most of the opportunity.

During the second half, the Dragons saw Kim Ji-Min's left-footed torpedo fly over the bar.

In the 81st minute, the Warriors were awarded a penalty when the Ratchaburi defender Gabriel Mutombo fouled Junior Batista. The referee consulted the VAR and pointed towards the spot.

Victor Cardozo stepped up but his shot was saved by Kampol Pathomattakul and both teams ended up in a goalless stalemate to force extra time.

Lamphun got the winner in the 94th minute from Junior Batista with the Brazilian having no trouble in sending the ball into the net from close range.

Lamphun Warriors were then reduced to 10 men when Maung Maung Lwin was booked for a second time in the match, but Alexandre Gama's team kept Ratchaburi from scoring to reach the final.

The triumph has created a new chapter for Lamphun, who have qualified into the title showdown of top level domestic competition for the first in the club's history.

The final of the League Cup will take place on May 31.