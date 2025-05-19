ONE Championship: Di Bella responds to Chatri’s criticism and call for ‘killer instinct’

Jonathan Di Bella promises to “spark the fire” and deliver finishes after ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong’s challenge, following his interim strawweight kickboxing title win.

Jonathan Di Bella knows exactly what ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong wants next time – a finish. And the Canadian-Italian says he’s ready to deliver.

Fresh off a dominant win over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to claim the interim strawweight kickboxing title at ONE 172 in Tokyo, Di Bella now has his sights set on silencing any doubts – and proving he has the “killer instinct” to go with his near-perfect record.

At the post-event press conference inside Saitama Super Arena, Chatri did not sugarcoat his assessment, despite sitting right next to the newly crowned champ.

“One of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers on the planet,” Chatri said, before adding, “but I thought he could have finished Sam-A in the first or second round. If he had the killer instinct, he could have finished the fight.”

That comment – part praise, part challenge – lit a fire under Di Bella.

“It did give me more motivation because he said that,” the 27-year-old told the Bangkok Post. “It was good and bad for me, because it motivated me more.

“When you fight a legend like Sam-A it’s very hard to finish the guy. But I do see what he says because I believe he sees potential in me becoming a superstar. He believes I’m just missing the knockout to gain that. I’m gonna do my best to finish the next fight.”

Di Bella – now 14-1, with a controversial decision loss to Prajanchai PK Saenchai last summer the only blemish on his record – insists there are no hard feelings.

“No, I don’t see it as a diss. I understand what he’s saying. He sees a lot of potential in me,” added Di Bella.“It’s just a lot of motivation to spark the fire for the next fight, so we’re good to go.”

The Montreal native has been staying active with three fights in under a year, and is hell bent on a rematch with undisputed champ Prajanchai.

“I fought in June, December, and now Tokyo. That was an honour. That was one of my main reasons to fight in ONE – they made it happen,” he said.

“I was hoping to get on that Denver show. But it was an unfortunate injury to Stamp. Hopefully she gets a quick recovery and we get to the US soon.”

As for what’s next, Di Bella has no shortage of targets if Prajanchai is to continue calling for super fights instead of defending the belt.

He’s open to rising Japanese stars like Koki Osaki and Masashi Kumura, and sees the influx of K-1 and RISE talent as an exciting challenge.

“I’ll fight anybody. Anybody,” he said. “I always focus on the champions and the big names – that’s what’s going to make you a star.

“I see a lot of Japanese superstars coming from other leagues, coming and challenging themselves in ONE.

“ONE has the most dangerous fighters so they’re gonna come challenge us – that’s cool, man. I’m excited. That’s a good challenge for me as well. Those are gonna be fun fights.”