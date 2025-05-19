ONE Championship: Yuki Yoza, Kaito Ono lead debuts as Yod-IQ chases contract at Friday Fights 109

Yod-IQ aims for six-figure deal, Road to ONE UK champ steps up, and Kaito returns after Grigorian fallout at ONE 172 Japan

Japanese striking royalty lands in Bangkok this week as Yuki Yoza and Kaito Ono gear up for high-profile debuts at ONE Friday Fights 109.

The 12-bout card airs live on May 23 from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, where ONE Championship continues to showcase elite prospects from Asia and beyond.

Yoza, one of Japan’s most highly regarded technicians, relinquished his K-1 World GP super lightweight title last month after his contract expired – a move that cleared the way for his transition to the global stage.

He has refined his crisp southpaw style at Vasileus, the Tokyo-based gym that also houses pound-for-pound greats Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri.

The 27-year-old Yoza takes on Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing clash that could fast-track him into title contention.

Kaito, a Shootboxing S-Cup winner and KNOCK OUT champion back home, meets Mohammad Siasarani in the co-main. But his return to the ONE ring comes under an unusual spotlight.

Originally scheduled to face Marat Grigorian at ONE 172: Japan, Kaito found himself at the center of fight week drama when Grigorian missed weight.

Kaito opted not to proceed at a catchweight, drawing public criticism from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong – before Chatri issued a rare retraction and personal apology, calling Kaito “professional and respectful.”

The incident only sharpened interest around the Japanese star, who now looks to make a statement under the bright lights of Lumpinee.

In the main event, Thailand’s Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri enters with a ONE Championship contract on the line. The 24-year-old has gone 6-1 at Lumpinee and earned a reputation for clean elbows and sharp ring IQ.

He faces Brice Delval, the French-Algerian striker who pushed Nong-O Hama to a razor-thin decision in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title bout in 2019.

With a win, Yod-IQ could graduate to ONE’s US primetime cards and land a lucrative six-figure deal.

Also on the bill, Jacob Thompson, winner of the Road to ONE: UK Muay Thai tournament, makes his official debut against Apiwat Sor Somnuk.

The 26-year-old Briton is part of a new wave of European talent being tested on the Bangkok circuit.

And Italian bantamweight Alessio Malatesta looks to bounce back from a punishing body-shot KO loss to Abdulla Dayakaev, as he faces Kampeetewada Sitthikul in a high-stakes Muay Thai clash.

ONE Friday Fights 109 airs live in Asia primetime and streams globally on YouTube in select territories.