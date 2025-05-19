ONE Championship: Nadaka Yoshinari signs multi-fight deal, eyes first Japanese Muay Thai world title

Martial arts promotion continues to build its Japan presence with Nadaka joining kickboxing icons Takeru and Masaaki Noiri on its roster.

Nadaka Yoshinari has officially signed a multi-fight contract with ONE Championship, setting his sights on becoming the first Japanese athlete to claim a Muay Thai world title within the promotion.

The 23-year-old Japanese fighter, a former Rajadamnern Stadium champion, impressed fans and officials alike with his debut win at ONE 172 in March in Japan, where he secured an emphatic third-round TKO over Thailand’s Rak Erawan on a one-fight deal.

Nadaka becomes the latest high-profile Japanese signing with ONE – joining kickboxing icons Takeru and Masaaki Noiri, as well as recent additions Yuki Yoza and Kaito Ono, who are set to make their promotional debuts at ONE Friday Fights 109 this week.

These moves come as ONE looks to expand its foothold in the Japanese market following the signing of a lucrative broadcast deal with U-NEXT last year.

The Bangkok Post also understands plans are afoot for another event in Japan in 2025, following the huge success of ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena, which drew more than 10,000 fans and a US$2 million gate.

“I have decided to join ONE Championship as my next challenge in combat sports,” Nadaka said in a statement. “I am fully committed to becoming the first Japanese athlete to capture a ONE Championship Muay Thai world title. I sincerely appreciate your continued support on this journey.”

Nadaka’s rise in Muay Thai has been marked by a series of significant accomplishments, including multiple amateur and professional titles in Japan and Thailand.

He notably defeated Thailand’s Songchainoi – currently on a nine-fight win streak in ONE Championship – via third-round TKO in 2023 outside the promotional banner. It’s a rivalry fans are eager to see renewed under the ONE spotlight.

The prospect of an atomweight Muay Thai world title in ONE has been raised among fans and insiders, with Nadaka and Songchainoi positioned as leading contenders for the potential inaugural belt.

“I am determined to prove that the beautiful and technical Muay Thai style I’ve developed alongside the dedicated coaches at Eiwa Sports Gym, [gym owner] Mr Nakagawa, my teammates, and my respected seniors can truly excel at the highest level of global competition,” Nadaka added.