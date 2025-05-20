Seven-up! Buriram run riot to reach League Cup final

Buriram's Ratthanakorn Maikami, right, celebrates after scoring against Nongbua Pitchaya.

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United hammered Nongbua Pitchaya 7-0 in the semi-finals of the League Cup at PAT Stadium on Sunday night.

The Thunder Castle will take on Lamphun Warriors in the final on May 31 at BG Stadium.

Only five minutes into the match, a loose clearance by Nongbua defenders allowed Buriram's Ratthanakorn Maikami to fire home the opener.

Nattakorn Rattanasuwan (11, 13), Martin Boakye (16, 58), Seksan Ratree (79) and Guilherme Bissoli (89) then got on the scoresheet to complete the rout and march into the final in style.

The dominant victory has kept Buriram on course to completing an unprecedented quadruple by a Thai club.

Buriram head coach, Osmar Loss said after the game: "There's nothing much to say. We scored an early goal at the beginning of the match, and we also dominated the game well.

"I am very proud of the work of our players.

"For the final match with Lamphun Warriors, their head coach Alexandre Gama is a coach who knows Thai football very well. He has been successful with many clubs, including Buriram United, so it should be a very exciting duel with Lamphun.

"Nattakorn scored two goals tonight and I think he is a good player.

"Buriram have a hectic schedule, so we have to rotate players. We fielded four players from our academy in this game and at least one of them is ready to become a part of the senior squad."

Buriram United rested some key players as they are scheduled to play the second leg of the Shopee Cup final against Vietnam's Cong An Ha Noi tomorrow.

After the first leg in Hanoi, both teams are level 2-2.