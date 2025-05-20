ONE Championship: Chatri warns Nadaka Yoshinari he’s ‘jumping into an ocean of great white sharks’

CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes the waters just got deeper for Nadaka Yoshinari as the Japanese Muay Thai phenom signs full-time with ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong believes the waters just got a little deeper for Nadaka Yoshinari.

The ONE Championship chairman and CEO confirmed the Japanese Muay Thai phenom had signed with the promotion on Sunday, and wasted no time setting the tone for what lies ahead.

“Nadaka is jumping into an ocean of great white sharks,” Chatri told the Bangkok Post. “It will be interesting to see how he adapts as he takes the biggest step up of his entire career.”

The 23-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the top pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighters in the world.

Known for his sharp elbows, relentless clinch work and textbook technique, he made a name for himself fighting – and winning – against elite Thai competition on their home soil.

He has held multiple titles at Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadium; his dominance in Thailand, rare for a non-Thai fighter, helped him attract attention from international promoters for years.

“Without a doubt, Nadaka is one of the greatest pound-for-pound world champion strikers on the planet in any combat sport,” Chatri added.

Training out of the Eiwa Sports Gym in Japan, Nadaka made his promotional debut earlier this year at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang in Tokyo.

Despite it being his first bout under ONE’s global Muay Thai rules and with 4oz gloves, he showed no trouble adjusting from the traditional five-round stadium format, stopping Rak Erawan by third-round TKO in front of a raucous hometown crowd.

That appearance, however, was on a one-fight contract. The Bangkok Post understands there were issues between his team and ONE that needed to be resolved before a full-time deal could be signed.

“I applaud him for taking the risk to join ONE, the world’s highest pinnacle of martial arts where there are only the best of the best martial artists,” Chatri said.

Nadaka joins a stacked Muay Thai roster in ONE Championship featuring domestic superstars like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Nabil Anane and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, and international standouts like Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE’s Muay Thai divisions are known for being highly competitive and violent. Fights often end in dramatic knockouts, reflecting the intensity and skill of the athletes, as well as the risks – and rewards – involved under the promotion’s small-glove, 4oz format.

Nadaka is somewhat remarkable as a high-level Muay Thai fighter from Japan – a country where kickboxing is usually the more natural home for strikers.

His rise highlights a rare and impressive achievement in a sport dominated by Thai fighters and growing global talent alike.

Competing in the atomweight division, Nadaka’s arrival could prompt ONE Championship to introduce an atomweight Muay Thai world title.

A potential opponent is Songchainoi, whom Nadaka previously defeated via third-round TKO at Road to ONE & BOM Ouroboros in April 2023.

Since then, Songchainoi has racked up a nine-fight winning streak at ONE Friday Fights and ONE Fight Night events, making a rematch between the two a compelling prospect.

While no debut date or opponent has been announced, expectations are high – and the “sharks” will soon be circling.