ONE Championship: Nakrob Fairtex dares Jaosuayai to ‘meet in the middle’ at Fight Night 32 – ‘don’t run’

Nakrob challenges rising star Jaosuayai to stand and trade – and ‘see who the real warrior is’ in next month’s Bangkok co-main event.

Nakrob Fairtex is ready to trade leather and leave no doubt when he returns to action in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32 next month.

The 26-year-old from Surin will face rising star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi under Muay Thai rules in the flyweight division, with the fight set to air live in US primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday, June 7.

Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles, and Nakrob is confident fans can expect a thrilling, high-intensity battle – and he’s laying down a challenge to his opponent ahead of the fight.

“You’ve won four in a row and you’re on fire right now, so come meet me in the middle of the ring,” Nakrob said after his recent open workout. “Let’s trade and see who the real warrior is.”

He added: “For this fight, I’m sure fans won’t be disappointed. It’s going to be thrilling.”

Nakrob opened the doors of Fairtex Training Centre in Pattaya to the Thai media on Monday, offering a glimpse into his final preparations for the bout.

The 26-year-old currently sits at No 4 in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai rankings and will look to defend that spot against a hungry challenger making his debut on the main ONE Championship stage.

Jaosuayai, a standout from the ONE Friday Fights series, has quickly built a reputation as one of Thailand’s most promising young talents. He has racked up four consecutive wins – including three knockouts – to earn a step up to ONE’s global roster.

“I’m really happy to face a skilled fighter like Jaosuayai,” Nakrob said.

“His strengths are his speed and diverse weapons – he throws a wide range of tricky strikes. But whether that causes me problems or not, we’ll have to see in the ring. That’s where we’ll find out who really gives who the harder time.”

A fellow Friday Fights graduate, Nakrob believes his conditioning and physicality will prove the difference once the action heats up.

“I’ve prepared thoroughly for this fight. I’ve been training consistently with no breaks, focusing on both physical conditioning and the power of every strike,” he said.

“I’m confident that when it comes to strength, toughness, endurance, and size, I have the edge over Jaosuayai. The only thing I think he might have over me is speed.”