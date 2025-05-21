Buriram ready to silence Ha Noi and lift Shopee Cup

Buriram coach Osmar Loss, left, and team captain Theerathon Bunmathan at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo supplied

Buriram United will be out to prove that Thailand has "the best league" in the Asean region when they take on Cong An Ha Noi of Vietnam in the second leg of the regional club championship's final Wednesday night.

With the thrilling first leg ending in a 2-2 draw in Hanoi last week, a lot of fireworks are expected when the two sides clash again in Buri Ram in a battle to win the Shopee Cup Champions title.

Buriram coach Osmar Loss had rested some key players during their League Cup semi-final against Nongbua Pitchaya, which the Thunder Castle won 7-0 on Sunday night.

Osmar will have stars Supachai Chaided, Guilherme Bissoli and Lucas Crispim available for selection for Wednesday's game.

Cong An Ha Noi have been in Thailand for a few days, training under Mano Polking, the former Thailand national team coach.

The visitors from Vietnam also have no problems with their players with key men like Nguyen Quang Hai, Leo Artur and Alan Grafite all looking forward to the match.

Buriram United chairman Newin Chidchob said on Tuesday: "It is the Asean Club Championship, and we want to prove to everyone that Thai League 1 is the best league in Southeast Asia."

Newin added that his team were eager to settle an old score, referring to Buriram's 2-1 defeat to the Vietnamese club at home in the group stage of the tournament.

"There is a trophy to be won, so Buriram must do their best -- not only for themselves but also for the dignity of the Thai league.

"We have learned from the mistakes we made in the first leg [of the final] and we are confident of putting on a better show at home."

Besides the Shopee Cup, the Thunder Castle, who have already won the Thai League 1 crown, are also eyeing success in the FA Cup and League Cup competitions.

Wednesday's match will kick off at 7.30pm and will be live on Thai Rath TV (32), AIS Play and the BG Sports channel on YouTube.