Master the takeaway like Billy

Listen to this article

Over the years of teaching many women golfers, I've found that they are unaware of the important positions they should be in during the different stages of their golf swings. One of these positions is when the golf club is at waist height, just after takeaway. And Billy Horschel is a player to watch here, as he has incorporated this position in his pre-shot routine.

From this position, the golf club should have the toe pointing up in the air, and the club should be on a line that is parallel to the ground and aiming towards your target. This is a very early part of the swing to check on, and if you have a major problem or issue in your takeaway, you can pick up on it this way really quickly.

The more I teach lady golfers, the more I realise that the majority of their swing flaws initiate in the first part of their swings. Most golfers who miss a shot do not start their swings correctly, and inevitably this ends up in it all going wrong at impact.

Out of Bounds: We all know that in matters on the golf course that nearly every golfer is insane. And we know exactly where to put a finger on it. Opinions differ though, on if it's how they play, dress, which committee they're on or who they're married to!