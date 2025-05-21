ONE Championship: Nabil Anane refuses Thai boxing call-up, says pressure feels ‘wrong’ and ‘forced’

Nabil Anane says he was never consulted about representing Thailand in amateur boxing at the Olympics, and insists he’s staying loyal to ONE Championship and his pro career.

ONE Championship rising superstar Nabil Anane has pushed back against suggestions he would join Thailand’s amateur boxing team – insisting the pressure felt “wrong” and “forced”, with no discussion or agreement from himself.

Recent reports in Thai media suggested the 21-year-old Thai-Algerian fighter might switch to amateur boxing to represent Thailand at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

But Nabil made clear his focus remains firmly on Muay Thai and his professional career.

“I’ve never agreed to join,” Nabil said. “I want to fight professionally. I don’t want to compete in amateur boxing. I’ve set my path to be a professional Muay Thai fighter, and I will continue on this route.

“I feel like I’m being forced into boxing without any discussion or agreement with me. This doesn’t look good. I respect the senior officials, but to claim this after I’ve gained recognition feels wrong.

“I think I am mature enough now to understand what is right and wrong.”

Thailand’s national boxing team boasts a rich Olympic history and a strong amateur programme. Yet for fighters like Nabil, who have achieved success in professional Muay Thai, switching to the amateur ranks can mean sacrificing sponsorships, career momentum, and financial security.

Coached by Mehdi Zatout at Venum Training Camp in Pattaya, the 1.92-metre-tall fighter has impressed with his height, reach, and technical skill. Nabil recently claimed the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai title and scored a stunning win over pound-for-pound great Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March.

“I will keep fighting in the promotion that made me who I am today – ONE Championship. I am very grateful,” he added.

ONE Championship Thailand president Plai Jitinat addressed the rumours, dismissing the possibility of Nabil switching to amateur boxing.

“The idea that Nabil will box for the national team is a misunderstanding and not true,” Plai said in an online media call.

Plai explained there had been “no agreement or acceptance” with Thai governing bodies, and Nabil himself had not discussed the idea with ONE Championship.

“He is currently competing professionally, and under international regulations, it would be inappropriate for him to compete in amateur sports, even if it is the Olympics,” Plai added.

“Nabil still has a contract with us, so any competition he enters must be with ONE Championship’s consent and decision.”