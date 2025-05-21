ONE Championship: Allycia Rodrigues says ‘my job is to defend’ title, unfazed by short notice

tomweight Muay Thai queen ‘not here to pick fights’ as she steps up to headline ONE Fight Night 32 vs Shir Cohen

Allycia Rodrigues is used to taking fights on short notice – and she’s not complaining.

The ONE Championship atomweight Muay Thai queen will return to the ring on June 7 to headline ONE Fight Night 32 in Bangkok, stepping up with less than three weeks’ notice to defend against Shir Cohen after the bout was only confirmed last week.

“I’m not here to pick fights – whoever they send to me, I will fight,” Rodrigues told the Bangkok Post. “We always train really hard here. I’m always ready for whatever comes.”

The 27-year-old Brazilian, who fights out of Phuket Fight Club, has grown accustomed to staying ready.

She was originally scheduled to face Israel’s Cohen in March, but when that matchup fell through, she agreed to fight UK debutant Marie McManamon with only a couple of weeks’ preparation – and retained her title with a dominant performance.

Now, Rodrigues will finally meet Cohen – and she’s not underestimating the 24-year-old, who comes into the fight riding a three-bout winning streak in the promotion.

“I’m happy to fight Shir – she is a good fighter and comes from good wins,” Rodrigues said. “Everyone can expect a good fight and to see fireworks – nothing less than a war.”

Cohen, for her part, is relishing the chance to challenge for gold.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “I’m happy to get this opportunity and now we will prepare. I will do my best to win.”

After a two-and-a-half year break following her July 2020 win over Stamp Fairtex – during which she gave birth to her first child – Rodrigues has made it clear she wants to stay active.

“I’m always excited to fight and to defend my title,” she said. “I’m happy, because I really want to fight more and be busy this year.”

And if that means stepping up on short notice again, the champion is ready to make her fourth successful defence.

“I’m the champ – my job is to defend my belt,” Rodrigues said.