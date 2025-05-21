ONE Championship: Osmanov to humble 'stupid, straightforward' Yuki Yoza and spoil debut

Rising contender promises to ‘teach him politeness’ at ONE Friday Fights 109 and says he ‘sees nothing supernatural’ in the former K-1 champion.

Elbrus Osmanov is ready to hand “stupid, straightforward” Yuki Yoza a shock and shake up the kickboxing scene this week at ONE Friday Fights 109.

The rising contender faces the Japanese kickboxing star – a former K-1 champion and teammate of legends Takeru and Masaaki Noiri – in Yoza’s ONE Championship debut.

While many expect Yoza to dominate, Osmanov has other plans.

“[Yoza is] a stupid, straightforward fighter that the Japanese have made a star out of in Japan,” Osmanov told the Bangkok Post, bluntly. “I will prove that he is just one more step towards my world title.”

Yoza has already declared he is in ONE Championship for one thing only – and that is to win the bantamweight kickboxing title, currently held by Jonathan Haggerty.

The undefeated Russian, who is 6-0 in the promotion, believes the hype surrounding Yoza has overshadowed his own rise, however – and he’s ready to seize the spotlight with a statement win on Friday night in Bangkok.

“He is already barking at all the champions and fighters of the league – I will teach him politeness,” Osmanov added.

“I’m feeling amazing, I’m ready. I’ve wanted to fight a famous fighter for a long time,” he said. “People still don’t fully understand what I am. I needed a famous opponent for a long time so that I could reach my potential. It has motivated me a lot.”

Yoza, 27, enters the bout with considerable fanfare after a dominant run in K-1, where he became one of Japan’s top pound-for-pound fighters.

But “The Samurai” Osmanov insists he’s no superstar by ONE standards.

“At this stage, yes, he is my toughest opponent,” the 23-year-old said. “But I don’t see anything supernatural about Yoza – this is ONE Championship, man. This is not Japan. It’s not K-1. It’s ONE – the best organisation in the world with the best fighters.”

Osmanov added he’s eyeing more than just an upset – he wants a full-time spot in the world’s largest martial arts promotion.

“He will leave here with a defeat. And I think and hope that in any victorious outcome, whether it’s a knockout or a unanimous decision, the league will give me a contract.”

“It will be a kickboxing masterclass,” he added.