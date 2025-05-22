Sizzling Ratchanok targets third crown

Ratchanok Intanon will play Hung Yi-ting of Taiwan in the last 16. (Photo: AFP)

Ratchanok Intanon advanced to the second round of the US$475,000 BWF Malaysia Masters in KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday.

The Thai sixth seed defeated home hope Goh Jin Wei 21-7, 21-15 to reach the last 16, where she will play Hung Yi-ting of Taiwan at Axiata Arena.

If Ratchanok clinches her third Malaysia Masters title this week, she will become the second most successful singles player behind Lee Chong Wei, who has won the tournament five times.

It will also leave her as the record winner in her category. Ratchanok is currently tied on two titles (2018, 2019) with Pusarla V Sindhu of India.

Ratchanok, a quarter-finalist at the Thailand Open last week, was joined by mixed doubles sixth seeds Dechapol Puavanukroh and Supissara Paewsampran and Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan.

Dechapol and Supissara downed Chang Ko-chi and Lin Jhih-yun of Taiwan 21-12, 21-13 and will play Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien of Malaysia for a place in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Ratchapol and Nattamon knocked out Malaysia's Ming Yap and Lee Yu Shan 21-9, 21-13 to line up a tough match against top seeds Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin of China.

Two other mixed pairs, Supak Jomkoh and Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, bowed out in the first round on Wednesday.

Men's singles player Kantaphon Wangcharoen also exited the tournament after losing to Chinese second seed and world No.4 Li Shifeng 9-21, 8-21.