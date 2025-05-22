Spurs edge Man Utd to win Europa League and end trophy drought

Tottenham's Welsh forward Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring against Manchester United in Bilbao

BILBAO (SPAIN) - Brennan Johnson's scrambled goal ended a 17-year Tottenham trophy drought with a battling 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Spurs, who had not won European silverware since 1984, will play in next season's Champions League, while failing to qualify for it is a severe financial set-back for Manchester United.

Despite their triumph in Bilbao, manager Ange Postecoglou's future is still on the line following a shambolic domestic campaign, with Spurs sitting a place below United in the lower reaches of the Premier League table.

The Australian furiously insisted he was "not a clown" on the eve of the final and had the last laugh on a nerve-racking night at the San Mames, as he made good on his claim to always win a trophy in his second season in charge of a club.

"This is what it's all about, this club hasn't won a trophy for 17 years, honestly, this is what it means, it means so much," Wales winger Johnson told TNT Sports.

"Ever since I came here it's been (people saying) 'Tottenham are a good team, but they never get it done' -- we got it done!"

Fans came from far and wide to pack Athletic Bilbao's stadium, some taking quite preposterous routes and sleeping in cars to avoid eye-watering prices, but they could not escape a final lacking in quality.

It was a match between teams languishing in 16th and 17th place respectively after dismal Premier League campaigns and that was the essence of it too, played at high intensity but with low confidence, and a prize on the line so big it overawed.

There were a large number of turnovers, neither side keeping the ball with any ease, moves ending in panicked defending and balls being thumped to safety, or a litany of clumsy fouls.

Harry Maguire blocked well from Tottenham's Pape Sarr early on after Johnson nipped in ahead of Luke Shaw to break in down the right.

Manchester United fans chanted Ruben Amorim's name, backing their Portuguese coach despite the club's worst Premier League season in half a century.

At the other end, 22-year-old United winger Amad Diallo, one of the few players high on self-belief, flashed a shot across goal and then left Destiny Udogie spinning, trying in vain to find him as he dribbled past.

Spurs made the breakthrough after 42 minutes and, perhaps fittingly, it came in the form of an extremely scrappy goal.

Tottenham midfielder Sarr, who had completed just a single pass to this point, curled in a cross to the near post for Johnson.

The winger's attempted flick bounced off Shaw's shoulder, brushed Johnson's boot again and crossed the goal-line in slow motion with Andre Onana unable to claw it out with a desperate arm.

- Defending deep -

Spurs sat back in the second half, trying to protect their slender advantage and look for opportunities to strike again on the counter-attack.

They nearly found one when Yves Bissouma played in Dominic Solanke, but the striker could not control the pass and the chance went to waste.

Manchester United almost equalised when Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario came off his line but failed to claim a set-piece pounded forward from deep.

The ball dropped for Rasmus Hojlund but his header over the stranded Spurs stopper was sensationally cleared in acrobatic fashion by Micky van de Ven.

Spurs sent on captain Son Heung-min for the ragged Richarlison, with the South Korean international a surprising non-starter.

Manchester United turned to Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee to try and dig them out of their hole, but fell to a fourth defeat against Spurs this season.

Shaw had a chance to redeem himself at the end for his part in Johnson's goal but his header was pushed to safety by Vicario.

Amorim said winning the trophy would not solve United's many deep-lying problems but could set the club up well for the future, however United leave Bilbao without even that.

For the first time since the 2014-15 season they will not play European football next term.