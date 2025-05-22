Man United shares slide after Europa League Final defeat

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes looks dejected after the Europa League final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at San Mames, Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

BILBAO — Manchester United Plc shares are set for their steepest drop in more than eight months after the football club lost an all-or-nothing Europa League final against English rival Tottenham Hotspur.

The stock fell 7.1% in New York premarket trading following the 1-0 loss to Spurs in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday. The defeat means United misses out on a place in next season's Uefa (Union of European Football Associations) Champions League and a share of a €2.5 billion (US$2.8 billion) prize pot.

The loss caps a poor year for United, which is heading for its lowest English league finish in 50 years. In a rare occurrence, two of the worst-performing teams in Europe’s top domestic leagues faced off in the final, with Brennan Johnson’s 42nd-minute goal ending Tottenham’s 17-year wait for a trophy.

United’s share price has already fallen 16% since the current football season began versus an 8% decline for the Pele Index — a benchmark from Aegon Asset Management that tracks the performance of 18 publicly-listed football clubs including United, Juventus Football Club SpA and Benfica SAD.

Given its poor domestic league form, United will now play no European football next season. That will likely also affect ticketing revenue, commercial agreements and the club’s ability to attract new players.