Ratchanok on track for triple treat in KL

Mixed doubles pair Supissara Paewsampran, left, and Dechapol Puavaranukroh in action on Thursday. (Badminton Photo)

Ratchanok Intanon continued her quest for her third Malaysia Masters title after reaching the quarter-finals of the US$475,000 BWF World Tour Super 500 event in KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil on Thursday.

Sixth seed Ratchanok, a quarter-finalist at the Thailand Open last week, defeated Hung Yi-ting of Taiwan 21-14, 21-12 to progress to the last eight where she will next face Canada's Michelle Li, who edged past Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in three games on Thursday.

If Ratchanok clinches her third Malaysia Masters title this week, the Thai star will become the second most successful singles player behind Malaysian icon Lee Chong Wei, who has won the tournament five times.

It will also leave her as the record winner in her category. Ratchanok is currently tied on two titles (2018, 2019) with Pusarla V Sindhu of India.

Ratchanok is also looking to win her second title this year following her Indonesia Masters victory in January.

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavanukroh and Supissara Paewsampran also progressed to the last eight with a 21-14, 21-9 victory over Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien of Malaysia.

Next up for sixth seeds Dechapol and Supissara is a tough last-eight clash against second seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping of China, winners of the Thailand Open on Sunday. Feng and Huang overcame Amri Syahnawi and Nita Violina Marwah of Indonesia.

Dechapol and Supissara are looking to complete a Malaysia double this week after winning the season-opening Malaysia Open in January. They also won the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters in early February.

Another Thai mixed pair, Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan, bowed out yesterday.

Nattamon also lost the women's doubles match with Tidapron Kleebyeesun yesterday, going down 13-21, 8-21 to Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of China. Meanwhile Pichamon Phatcharaphisutsin and Nannapas Sukklad lost to third seeds Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah of Malaysia 13-21, 15-21.