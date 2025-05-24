Underdog Yoo flies high, Poom two behind

Seoul: South Korean Yoo Song-Gyu enjoyed one of the proudest days of his golfing career yesterday by taking the halfway lead in the tournament, the Korea Open, that means the most to him.

He shot a second-round four-under-par 67 for a two-stroke lead, on seven-under, over Thailand's Poom Saksansin, who fired a 68. Poom's countryman Sadom Kaewkanjana is one shot behind after a 69.

It meant for the second successive day that a relatively unknown player led the way in the nation's flagship event, after Korean Jung Yu-Jun, a pre-qualifier, became the surprise leader on Thursday. He shot a 76 yesterday, not a bad result after being eight over after eight holes, and is six behind.

Yoo made five birdies and dropped one shot. He is looking like a proven winner, even though he has yet to win a professional event. Past experience here on the course is proving invaluable.

"I've played Monday qualifying here two or three times before," he said. "Every time I've come, it always felt like a good fit. The other course here [the Old Course] is difficult, but this one feels comfortable."

Poom made seven birdies, five on the back nine, offset by four bogeys.

"Better than I expected, because I haven't played well for a long time, about a year and a half," he said.

"So, it's a good chance to have a good result this week. I kept trying a new swing, I think, almost every day, and I got some good feeling on the driving range this week."

Australian Jed Morgan is next best placed after a 72. He is four off the pace, tied with Korean Kim Gi-Whan, who came in with 70.