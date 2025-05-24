Thai ace Ratchanok rises from the brink

Ratchanok Intanon moved a step closer to claiming her third Malaysia Masters title after reaching the semi-finals of the US$475,000 BWF World Tour Super 500 event in KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, on Friday.

Sixth seed Ratchanok, a quarter-finalist at the Thailand Open last week, battled past Canada's Michelle Li 24-26, 24-22, 21-12 in an hour and 17 minutes.

Ratchanok has a certain affinity with the Axiata Arena having also previously lifted the Malaysian Open titles twice.

She used that to her advantage when it mattered most, saving four match points in the second game before eventually pulling away in the third.

"I really enjoy playing in Malaysia. It feels like my second home because I have so many Malaysian and international fans here supporting me," said Ratchanok.

Awaiting Ratchanok in today's semi-finals is Chinese top seed Wang Zhiyi, who eased past Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-11, 21-15.

In the bottom half of the draw, second seed Han Yue of China and third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan will face off in the other semi-final.

If Ratchanok clinches her third Malaysia Masters title this week, the Thai star will become the second-most successful singles player behind Malaysian icon Lee Chong Wei, who has won the tournament five times.

It will also leave her as the record winner in her category. Ratchanok is currently tied on two titles (2018, 2019) with Pusarla V Sindhu of India.

Ratchanok is also looking to win her second title this year, following her Indonesia Masters victory in January.

She is the only Thai player left in the tournament after mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavanukroh and Supissara Paewsampran bowed out on Friday.

The sixth-seeded Thai pair put up a battling performance against Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping but the Chinese No.2 seeds proved too strong as they prevailed in three games, 21-15, 11-21, 20-22.

Feng and Huang, winners of the Thailand Open on Sunday, will face Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan of Taiwan in the last four.

In the men's singles semis, China's Li Shifeng will face Japan's Kodai Naraoka, while India's Srikanth Kidambi will play Japan's Yushi Tanaka.