Rampant Buriram eye triple treat

Listen to this article

Buriram's Naruebodin Weerawatnodom, right, and Muang Thong's Sorawit Panthong shake hands during a pre-match press conference. (Photo supplied)

Newly crowned Asean Club champions Buriram United are looking to win their third trophy of the season when they face Muang Thong United in the FA Cup final at Thammasat Stadium on Saturday.

The Thai League 1 champions added a second trophy to their collection on Wednesday after a dramatic shootout victory over Vietnam's Cong An Ha Noi FC in the final of the regional tournament.

Meanwhile, Muang Thong will be desperate to finally claim an FA Cup success after previously losing three times in the final, with two of them coming against the Thunder Castle in 2011 and 2015.

Muang Thong assistant coach Uthai Boonmoh played down the significance of the previous results between the two teams as the Kirins are looking to upset the title favourites. "Our team are in good condition. Looking at the statistics, we know that we are the underdogs but this is a one-off game and it is a different situation," said Uthai.

"We will try to stop Buriram United from winning their third trophy. Of course, Buriram have many good players but they could be exhausted after playing so many games. We are confident that our team can win the trophy.

"We congratulate Buriram for winning the Asean Club title -- their second trophy of the season -- but tomorrow [today] we will take the trophy back to Thunder Dome [Muang Thong's stadium]," he added.

Kirins midfielder Sorawit Panthong said his team have the hunger to win.

"We know that Buriram are a strong team but we are also a good team. The players have the hunger to win the title. The spirit within the team is high right now, every player is focused on the final.

"Buriram v Muang Thong is always a big match in Thailand. We are feeling the pressure but we are also confident. We will get through it together and win the title," he added.

Buriram captain Naruebodin Weerawatnodom said the goal for his team is to win every trophy this season.

"We are confident, and our goal is to win every trophy," said Naruebodin. "We know it will not be an easy game against Muang Thong. We will try to do our best to win the third trophy for the fans and for the club," he added.

Club director Samaporn Polbutr added, "Everyone will probably root for Muang Thong to stop Buriram from winning the third trophy. But no one can stop us from taking the trophy back to Chang Arena."

Tickets for today's final have reportedly been sold out.

The match, which will be officiated by Chinese referee Wang Di, will be shown live on True Ball Thai 1 and will kick off at 6pm.

The winners of the tournament will receive five million baht plus a playoff spot in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-2026 season. The runners-up will get one million baht.