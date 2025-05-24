Emotional scenes at EPL stadiums

It has been a rather curious season for the English Premier League which winds up its fixtures tomorrow. With Liverpool comfortably taking the league title and the relegation issue settled many weeks ago it could have been a rather tame end to the season.

But thanks to the "chase for Europe" the last day could provide considerable drama. There are all sorts of permutations which we won't go into here. Suffice to say there are five teams chasing three Champions League spots and things are so tight that the two that don't make it will be very disappointed. The key game would appear to be Nottingham Forest at home to Chelsea, a match both teams need to win.

There were emotional scenes at several Premier League grounds last weekend, all of them marking an "end of an era." Everton's final game at Goodison Park was certainly a stirring occasion. Easing the pain of the move was the news that the "The "Old Lady" would not be demolished but become the headquarters of Everton women's team.

Also helping the situation is that Everton are moving to a state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. When clubs move to new stadiums it often takes them a while to settle down so it will be interesting to see how David Moyes and his team will face the challenge on the banks of the Mersey.

There were terrific scenes at the King Power Stadium where Jamie Vardy bid farewell to Leicester City in fitting style scoring his 200th goal for the club in exactly 500 appearances. It's not often you see such nice round statistics.

The stadium erupted when the 38-year-old former England striker found the back of the Ipswich net. He was given a guard of honour by teammates when he was substituted late in the game which Leicester won 2-0.

"I've loved every minute of it," said Vardy of his 13 years with the Foxes, who signed him from Fleetwood Town for just one million pounds. Vardy will never be forgotten by Foxes fans for his role in that amazing 2015-16 season when against all odds they won the Premier League with the striker scoring 24 goals.

Wembley was another venue which witnessed joyful scenes last weekend as Crystal Palace won their first-ever major trophy defeating favourites Manchester City in the FA Cup final. It is fair to say it was a popular victory although City fans may beg to differ. However, during the week the Sky Blues were able to pay homage to Kevin De Bruyne, who is leaving the club. The Belgian star has been one of the Premier League's outstanding players in recent times and a true legend for City fans.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have both endured a shocking season in the Premier League and it just got worse for United as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spurs in the Europa League final in Bilbao. United manager Ruben Amorim will be facing a lot of uncomfortable questions in the coming weeks after United's worst season in years.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglue could afford a wry smile for delivering on his promise of a trophy in his second season with the club. Whether it is enough to save his job is another matter.

For Premier League addicts the teams will be back in action, ready for a new campaign on Aug 16.